ADVERTISEMENT

Role of AI/machine learning highlighted in drug discovery

March 13, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) Radha Rangarajan has highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning for working on the next generation drug discovery programmes as these tools could quickly help developing novel molecules and also speed up the process of clinical trials.

She was addressing an online workshop on ‘Drug discovery of development’ being organised by the Federation of Asian Biotech Association (FABA) and Science Gurus on Monday. The main emphasis of this workshop was to provide a valuable platform for young scientists and researchers to enhance their skills and knowledge in drug discovery, development and contribute to the development of new and effective drugs for various diseases.

She said IT/technology-driven Indian service sector can become partners in this space and called for more academia-industry interactions, pharma startups in the development of important drug candidates in the field of neglected tropical diseases, antimicrobial resistance etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Gurus fosters in developing of young scientists in drug discovery, development and therapeutics, said founder-CEO Jagath Reddy Junutula.

FABA executive president P. Reddanna and UoH’s Bindhu Madav Reddy also spoke on the occasion. Around 100 delegates from various research institutions and universities from across the globe participated, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US