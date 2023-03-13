Role of AI/machine learning highlighted in drug discovery

March 13, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Director General of CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) Radha Rangarajan has highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning for working on the next generation drug discovery programmes as these tools could quickly help developing novel molecules and also speed up the process of clinical trials.

She was addressing an online workshop on ‘Drug discovery of development’ being organised by the Federation of Asian Biotech Association (FABA) and Science Gurus on Monday. The main emphasis of this workshop was to provide a valuable platform for young scientists and researchers to enhance their skills and knowledge in drug discovery, development and contribute to the development of new and effective drugs for various diseases.

She said IT/technology-driven Indian service sector can become partners in this space and called for more academia-industry interactions, pharma startups in the development of important drug candidates in the field of neglected tropical diseases, antimicrobial resistance etc.

Science Gurus fosters in developing of young scientists in drug discovery, development and therapeutics, said founder-CEO Jagath Reddy Junutula.

FABA executive president P. Reddanna and UoH’s Bindhu Madav Reddy also spoke on the occasion. Around 100 delegates from various research institutions and universities from across the globe participated, said a press release.