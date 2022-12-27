ADVERTISEMENT

Rohith Reddy sore at transfer of probe to CBI

December 27, 2022 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - Hyderabad

BRS MLA Rohith Reddy said the BJP pushed for CBI inquiry because it got nothing by involving the Enforcement Directorate in the investigation.

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLA Rohith Reddy who had led from the front the unravelling of attempts of poaching against him and three other BRS MLAs by agents of BJP has asked how justified the court was in handing over the investigation of the case to the CBI.

Addressing a press conference after the judgment was delivered, Mr. Reddy said the BJP pushed for CBI inquiry because it got nothing by involving the Enforcement Directorate in the investigation.

He recalled that the State government constituted a special investigation team with senior police officers to probe the charges of poaching only after the BJP had demanded a SIT or CBI inquiry. The BJP supported the three accused in the case in every manner though it distanced itself from them in public view. The party leaders shied away from probe taking cover behind technical issues. The BJP misled the court, he added.

Mr. Reddy expressed confidence that there was no need for him and his colleagues to fear when they did nothing wrong. Truth will prevail ultimately. But, the sequence of events from the beginning showed that they fell in place just the way the BJP and godmen on its side predicted.

He also said that he had filed a writ petition in the High Court on Monday against the ED investigation initiated against him. The case was likely to come up before a bench on Wednesday. The MLAs will decide their future course of action after receiving the copy of court judgment.

