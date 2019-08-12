Rocky terrain turned green lung space

Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy has hailed the efforts of the Forest department in transforming around 100-odd hectares of the 220-hectare Velugumatla reserve forest block, once covered with rocky terrain, into an urban green space with recreational facilities.

The Minister, along with Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, inaugurated the park at Velugumatla village in Khammam urban mandal here on Sunday.

Khammam MLA P. Ajay Kumar was present. The urban park features a 2.5 km cycling/walking track, children’s play area, a yoga shed, a food court and a reverse osmosis plant, among other facilities.

A tall pagoda in the middle of the urban park allows the visitors a 360-degree view of the scenic surroundings of Velugumatla forest block and the neighbouring Khammam town, Forest department sources said.

Haritha Haram target

Speaking after inaugurating the park, the Minister exhorted citizens to spearhead Haritha Haram as a people’s movement to achieve the objective of increasing the State’s forest cover from 24% to 33%. He wanted the district administration to strive to achieve the stipulated target of planting 3.29 crore saplings in the district as part of the ongoing fifth phase of Haritha Haram by actively involving the vana sevaks and all other stakeholders in the mega green drive.

Mr. Reddy appreciated the initiative to grow native plant species on one hectare of Velugumatla forest block in adherence to the Japanese ‘Miyawaki’ plantation method.

Funds for development

Mr Nageswara Rao said he will sanction ₹10 lakh from the MPLAD scheme for development of the urban park.

The officials concerned explained plans to expand the existing cycling/walking track in the park, and add more attractions to the urban space to make it a favourite spot for children, nature lovers and fitness enthusiasts.