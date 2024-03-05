Roche pharma launches Vabysmo for retinal conditions

March 05, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Pharmaceutical giant Roche Pharma India has entered ophthalmology with the launch of Vabysmo (faricimab) in India on Tuesday. The drug addresses age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), which are leading causes of global vision loss.

Vabysmo stands out as the dual-pathway-inhibitor, targeting angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A), crucial proteins in retinal conditions leading to vision loss, said the company in a statement.

Vabysmo presents a more convenient and effective treatment schedule, requiring injections at intervals of up to once every four months, with comparable vision gains and anatomical improvements. Vabysmo was first approved by the USFDA in January 2022 and is currently available in 91 countries. More than two million doses have been administered till date, the company said.

Chief Medical Officer at Roche Pharma India Viraj Suvarna highlighted the impact of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME) on daily activities, stating that Vabysmo provides the ‘latest,’ ‘fastest,’ and ‘longest’ treatment option.

Founder of Neo Retina Eye Care Centre and Institute Raja Rami Reddy praised Vabysmo as a dual pathway blocker, reducing injection burden and improving vision outcomes.