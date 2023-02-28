 ‘Robust marketing system, value addition needed to make farming lucrative’

February 28, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has underlined the need to divide farm lands in the country into crop colonies based on the types of soils and local weather conditions to make agriculture sustainable and remunerative by developing a robust marketing system and establishing food processing industries to make value addition to the farm produce.

Such initiatives were necessary to not only to improve the incomes of farming community but also to attract youth towards the age-old profession as “there is no substitute for food on this globe, although we have substitute for everything else in life,” the Minister said at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Speaking on developing value chain in agriculture at the inaugural session of Vaiga-2023, Industry Interaction for Entrepreneurship Development being held in Thiruvananthapuram, he said enhanced consumption of millets was likely to benefit farmers but there was need to scale up the production and developing processing industry as the demand was on the rise not only in India but across the world due to changing food consumption patterns based on health and nutrition.

Referring to development of agriculture sector in Telangana, Mr. Niranajan Reddy said it was playing a vital role in the inclusive growth and planned social and economic development of the youngest State in the country and was contributing a healthy 18.2% to the GSDP (gross state domestic product) as per the recent estimates.

The Minister explained that soils in Telangana were suitable for wide-ranging crops and seed production and about 51.15% of the State’s geography or about 1.5 crore acres was under cultivation with over 65 lakh farming holding an average of 1.12 hectares or 2.76 acres land. The State government was encouraging diversification of crops in the State keeping in view the changing market demands.

Further, the Minister highlighted the need to educate people on the nutritional values of food produced in the country so that food processing industry get a boost with processing of the local produce to make value addition to it. Citing an example, he stated that Californian almonds were sold at about ₹800 a kg in India and Indian peanuts (groundnut) were sold at less than ₹150 a kg in spite of having eight times higher protein value compared to the former.

Groundnut produced in India and other countries was being imported by western countries and sold back in India at premium after processing it as peanut butter, he noted. There was need not only to improve productivity and production but also for value addition to export the farm produce and help farmers get improved incomes.