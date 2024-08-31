ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Vadra on a ‘spiritual’ visit of Telangana

Published - August 31, 2024 11:23 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, coming out Peddamma Thalli temple in Hyderabad as part of his spiritual tour of Telangana, on Friday (August 30, 2024). | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, arrived in Hyderabad on Friday (August 30, 2024) for a two-day trip, which he described as a spiritual visit.

Mr. Vadra visited the Peddamma temple in Jubilee Hills in the evening where he spoke to mediapersons and clarified that there was nothing political about his visit. “I will to go to places of worship and also meet different sections of people, including children with disabilities,” he said.

Replying to a question, he wished best for his wife Priyanka Gandhi, who will be contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, the seat from which her brother and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resigned.

