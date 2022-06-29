Robbery gang busted in Hyderabad, ₹1.76 lakh recovered 

Afzalgunj police along with Commissioner’s Task Force (East Zone) on Tuesday arrested a four-member gang who had allegedly robbed a pan shop organiser at knifepoint near Rangamahal crossroads last week.

According to the police, the aggrieved man was robbed of ₹ 1.90 lakh cash he kept in his scooter’s boot space. He, along with his worker Md. Shiraaz, was going to Bazarghat from Santosh Nagar to hand over the advance payments of a pan shop to their owner on June 20 at around 11.45 p.m.

Police said it was Shiraaz who kept three of his friends in the know about the money, and planned it in such a way that they would attack him and flee with the money. It was also found that Shiraaz bore a grudge that the pan shop was not sold to him and thus wanted to avenge the loss.

As per police records, Syed Naseer, Shaik Humdan Bin Salam and Adnan Bin Shafi, already had a crime history.