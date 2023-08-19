HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Road tax exemption for electric cars in Telangana replaced with high rates

This move has come even as there is a growing emphasis by the Telangana government to promote the State as a preferred destination for the emerging e-mobility sector

August 19, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR
Representational image of an electric vehicle being plugged in to be charged

Representational image of an electric vehicle being plugged in to be charged | Photo Credit: Reuters

The road tax exemption available for electric cars in Telangana has been replaced with a levy ranging from 11-15%, a move that could surprise many potential EV buyers.

“Their policy has changed... till recently there was zero tax, now they have [introduced] life tax depending on the electric car’s price points,” MG Motor India Deputy Managing Director Gaurav Gupta said. Road tax, also referred to as life tax, is levied by transport department at the time of registering a vehicle.

While government officials did not respond to messages, sources in the automobile industry confirmed the introduction of the levy. Interestingly, this has come even as there is a growing emphasis of the government to promote the State as a preferred destination for the emerging e-mobility sector.

Expected move

Though not unexpected as the State government had earlier set a cap on the number of electric cars eligible for exemption, the levy could make those looking to purchase such vehicles reconsider their plans as tax sops and cost benefits compared to conventional fuel were key drivers of their preference.

In June, road tax on electric cars came into force, according to a showroom manager of a leading car maker. There is little that can be done as once details of the vehicle are fed into the RTA portal for registration, the system generates applicable life tax, the executive said.

The road tax on electric cars is 11% for those below ₹10 lakh ex-showroom price; 14% for those in ₹10-20 lakh range; and 15% for cars above ₹20 lakh.

An additional 2% levy is applicable if the person already has a car registered in this name or if the buyer is an organisation.

Hoping for reversal

Mr. Gupta, who was in Hyderabad recently for the opening of three MG Motor touchpoints, was hopeful of the government revisiting the policy. There would be a possible recalibration considering that such levy is likely to impact momentum on e-mobility, he said.

“Acceptance of electric vehicles has been promising in the State,” he added, pointing out that Andhra Pradesh is the other southern State that recently introduced road tax on electric cars. Figuring among States offering road tax exemption for electric cars are Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh besides the National Capital Region.

In a February 2021 order, Telangana government had provided exemption from road tax, registration fee for 5,000 electric cars used for as taxis and tourist cabs as well as a similar number of private electric cars. For electric two-wheelers, it had set the exemption cap limit at 2 lakh units, which sources in the segment said is still way to go.

Related Topics

cars / Telangana / road transport / taxes and duties

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.