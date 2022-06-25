Road show held on agriculture and forestry

Forest College and Research Institute, (FCRI) Hyderabad, at Mulugu in collaboration with Centurion University, Odisha, jointly organised a roadshow on ”The Future Nexus: Agriculture and Forestry 4.0” on Saturday at FCRI, Hyderabad.

This roadshow was organised to expose the school and college students and the people from nearby villages and towns, to various skills and domain courses which can be offered to students as learning and internship programs such as hydrophonics, bio-fertilizer, organic farming, remote sensing & GIS, hi-tech surveying, gaming & immersive learning (XR) and many more.

The mobile “Experience on wheels” — showcasing AR/ VR applications in this sector for immersive extension, was also displayed. A session on Sustainable Development in rural areas through Green Tech by Atul Behari Bhatnagar, Director – Sun Moksha Power Private limited, Bangalore was given. He explained about Aquaprenuer, Smart Nanogrid, Smart Marketing and Sun Moksha.

A live demonstration of drone was done by the Centurion faculty to explain the application of it in the field of Agriculture and Forestry.

The Dean, FCRI, Priyankaa Varghese motivated the young minds towards entrepreneurship so as to be job creators rather than job seekers. The event was also graced by B P Acharya.