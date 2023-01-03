Road safety campaign with focus on RTC buses, heavy vehicles from Jan.4

January 03, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Continuing its series of campaigns to make roads safe for all users, the Hyderabad Traffic Police (HTP) will launch a drive on Wednesday with special focus on Telangana State Rod Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses and heavy vehicles.

The need was felt given the number of violations and accidents leading to fatalities last year.

In 2022, the traffic authority issued 3,909 challans against TSRTC buses for various kinds of violations, including life-endangering ones such as signal jumping, over-speeding and dangerous driving, wrong-side driving and unauthorised parking/ obstruction.

More severe is the TSRTC’s figures with reference to fatalities on the road. In the many accidents recorded during the year, the State-run buses were responsible for 41 deaths, which included 21 pedestrians. Of the total fatalities linked to road accidents, the TSRTC’s presence accounted for 13%.

The first of the accidents by State-run buses this year was on the first day of the New Year in Bowenpally police limits where a bus allegedly mowed down two senior citizens, causing instant death.

Police said later reconstruction of the scene and analysis of the accident conclusively pointed at the “sheer negligence of the RTC bus driver”.

According to the traffic police, it has already visited the various RTC bus depots in the city, conducted some 80 awareness classes and about 4,300 RTC staff were imparted comprehensive road safety knowledge and were sensitised about traffic laws and rules, as part of road safety awareness campaigns. They also met senior officials in the TSRTC to appraise them of the ground situation.

The campaign, starting on Wednesday, for better road and pedestrian safety, will check over-speeding/dangerous driving, wrong-side driving, signal-jumping, drunk driving, cell phone driving, stop line/zebra line crossing, obstruction of the free left, stopping on the carriageway, not stopping in bus bays and use of multi-toned horns.