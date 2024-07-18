Road map prepared for expediting irrigation projects, says Uttam

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that the Irrigation department has prepared a detailed road map for expeditious completion of the ongoing projects across the State.

The Minister said plans have also been prepared for completion of projects in Mahabubnagar district before December next year, in line with the assurance given by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy was speaking at a meeting to review the progress of irrigation projects including the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, with senior officials on Wednesday. He told reporters later that the meeting discussed about the progress of works pertaining to projects launched in Krishna and Godavari river basins. The department was expected to incur over ₹8,000 crore for completion of Mahabubnagar projects as well as Chinna Kaleshwaram, Modikunta, Penganga, Chanak-Korata, Sripada Yellampally and other projects in Godavari basin.

The department had, accordingly, requested the Chief Minister to direct the Finance department to sanction an additional ₹11,000 crore in the forthcoming budget session for the time-bound completion of projects before December next year. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy lamented that though the previous government made budgetary allocation of ₹28,000 crore to the Irrigation department, around ₹18,000 crore was spent on payment of interest for the loans obtained while another ₹2,000 crore was being spent on the departmental expenditure like salaries and allowances to the employees.

It was therefore resolved to seek additional funding for the department so that six lakh-acre land could be brought under the ayacut after the completion of the pending projects. In the process, the department had prioritised projects dividing them into A, B and C categories. Accordingly, the projects nearing completion were categorised as A and the balance under B and C categories.

The projects under A category envisaged creation of additional irrigation potential of 47,882 acre spending ₹240.66 crore while the other ongoing projects for creating an additional ayacut of 5.84 lakh acres involved expenditure of over ₹7,500 crore. The Chief Minister would inaugurate the Sadarmat project in Nirmal district this month-end and Rajiv Canal (Sitarama project) in Khammam district on August 15.

