Road linking Etigaddakishtapurto Siddipet closed

Congress leaders, other protesters arrested

Tension prevailed for some time at Etigaddakishtapur on Thursday evening when police arrested Congress leader Ch. Srinivas Reddy and several others protesting over the closing of road connectivity between the village and Siddipet.

Making life more troublesome, the road connecting Etigaddakishtapur with Siddipet via Vagu Gadda is being closed by the contractor on Thursday.

Etigaddakishtapur is one of the villages that would get submerged under Mallannasagar. The bund of the reservoir passes through the village.

Knowing this large number of villagers arrived at the spot and exchanged heated arguments with the contractors performing work. They were led by Congress leader Cheruku Srinivas Reddy. The villagers argued with the police that this would create trouble for them and they would be forced to make a round to reach Siddipet thereby forcing them to travel more distance.

A police force was mobolised to prevent any untoward incident in view of the protest by the oustees. The agitation by oustees continued till late in the evening. The oustees alleged that they were canned by the police.

“We have approached the court seeking stay in the works till all compensations were paid to us and rehabilitation and resettlement works were completed. The officials were directed by the court to not to disturb road connectivity, power and water supply. But despite all this, the contractor with the support of police is closing the road that connects Siddipet. We have informed the police that court orders are not to close the roads, but they were not ready to hear us. They are telling that instructions are from higher authorities and they are helpless,” said a villager on condition of anonymity.

Police arrested Mr Srinivas Reddy and four other farmers from the village.