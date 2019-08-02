Road caves in after heavy rain

Substandard execution of road work in Karimnagar town were exposed yet again with the caving in of a flood-water drain and the road adjacent to it in the early hours of Friday following heavy rain.

As a result, a fertilizer-laden parked lorry overturned and fell into the drain in Ashoknagar locality. Luckily, there were no one in the lorry and the fertilizer was not damaged either.

As news of the caving-in spread on Friday morning, Municipal Commissioner G. Venugopal Reddy along with other staff visited the spot. Inspecting the damage caused to the drain and washing away of the road, Mr. Reddy said the collapse happened due to heavy weight of the lorry and incessant rain weakening the spot.

The Commissioner assured to take up repairs of the collapsed drain and road as well as all other damaged and pothole-ridden roads in the town with wet-mix, and full-fledged construction after monsoon gets over.

The Municipal Commissioner has been urged to convene a round-table conference with citizens to identify the problem areas of the town and take remedial measures accordingly.