ADVERTISEMENT

Road caves in under the weight of a tipper in Himayatnagar

January 29, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC officials attribute the incident to an old and broken drain underneath the CC road, which is seemingly defunct for some time

The Hindu Bureau

A section of the road which cave d in on Himayatnagar Street No. 5, in Hyderabad, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G, Ramakrishna

An internal road caved in under the weight of a tipper in Himayatnagar here on Saturday, sending the local residents and vehicle riders into panic mode.

The road on Himayatnagar street number 5 sank all of a sudden at about noon, taking down with it the tipper which fell to its side under the impact. There were driver and another person in the cabin, and both are reported to be safe.

Police, together with the GHMC officials, reached the spot and removed the vehicle using cranes, before traffic was allowed to pass from there. The cave left a 9-foot gap on the road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

GHMC officials attributed the incident to an old and broken drain underneath the CC road, which is seemingly defunct for some time.

“Our personnel checked the storm water drain, and found no flows. We are trying to determine if it is defunct or if it is dry due to lack of seasonal flows. Either way, we will take up repairs as soon as possible and restore the road,” said Mohammed Ziauddin, GHMC engineer-in-chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US