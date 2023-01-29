Road caves in under the weight of a tipper in Himayatnagar

January 29, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

An internal road caved in under the weight of a tipper in Himayatnagar here on Saturday, sending the local residents and vehicle riders into panic mode.

The road on Himayatnagar street number 5 sank all of a sudden at about noon, taking down with it the tipper which fell to its side under the impact. There were driver and another person in the cabin, and both are reported to be safe.

Police, together with the GHMC officials, reached the spot and removed the vehicle using cranes, before traffic was allowed to pass from there. The cave left a 9-foot gap on the road.

GHMC officials attributed the incident to an old and broken drain underneath the CC road, which is seemingly defunct for some time.

“Our personnel checked the storm water drain, and found no flows. We are trying to determine if it is defunct or if it is dry due to lack of seasonal flows. Either way, we will take up repairs as soon as possible and restore the road,” said Mohammed Ziauddin, GHMC engineer-in-chief.