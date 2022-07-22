Road accident turns out murder over land dispute

Police found video footage showing a car stalking the victim

What was believed to be a hit-and-run case has turned out to be a cold-blooded murder!

The investigation by the police in Karimnagar Commissionerate, 150 kms from here, uncovered the alleged killers’ plot to project the murder as a road accident. A massive hunt is on for three persons — identified as Parashuramulu, Venu and Sridhar — wanted in one of the sensational homicides of recent times in Karimnagar.

The kingpin in the case, Parashuramulu, wanted to eliminate the victim — Ravula Srinivas who is working as physical director in Husnabad Government College — by hitting the latter’s bike with a four-wheeler, said a police officer unwilling to be named. But Srinivas escaped with injuries while his wife Rusheendra Mani died after battling for life for nine days, the officer associated with the investigation of the case said.

The physical director and his wife were returning to their house in Karimnagar on their bike around 10.45 p.m. on May 8, after attending prayers at a church in Karimnagar city. While the couple was passing by the Mancherial crossroads near government hospital, a four-wheeler came from behind and rammed their bike and disappeared in the darkness.

Both the wife and the husband were rushed to a hospital. Ms. Mani succumbed to her injuries on May 17. A case under rash and negligent driving resulting in death under Section 304-A of Indian Penal Code was registered. Initially, investigators believed it was a hit-and-run case. They tried to identify the vehicle by examining the video footage recorded by the cameras at the junction.

But the vehicle had no number. This raised suspicion in the minds of the police. They collected video clips of the cameras along the possible escape routes from the accident spot, but could not get any clue. The police began collecting video footage of the cameras located in the route leading to the accident point. “We noticed that an unnumbered four-wheeler had been stalking Srinivas’ bike for two kilometres before the accident spot,” the police officer explained.

This strengthened suspicions of the police about possible foul play. Going beyond the accident angle, the investigators went to Srinivas’ village of Bejjanki and began inquiries. Feedback from the villagers gave hints that Srinivas mediated a land dispute between Parashuramulu and another woman of the village.

“The three are also relatives. Srinivas believed the woman had rights over the piece of disputed land and reportedly supported her,” the police said. Parashuramulu, a private car driver, bore grudge against Srinivas over this.

He sought the help of his friend Venu from Cheerlavancha village who working as village revenue assistant. Sridhar, a degree second year student, joined them. Scientific analysis of the movements of the three accused confirmed that they were constantly in touch with one another over mobile phones.

“We stumbled upon evidence confirming that before knocking down the bike, at the time of hitting it and afterwards they were together,” the police said. Police are altering the section of law to murder and are on the look out for the accused.