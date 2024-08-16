R.N. Agarwal, 'Father of Agni missile', passes away

R.N. Agarwal, regarded as the father of Agni missiles in the country, passed away here. He was 84.

Agarwal, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, died on Thursday (August 15, 2024) following mild old-age related ailments, DRDO sources said.

He had served as the Agni programme director and also as the director of ASL (Advanced Systems Laboratory) in Hyderabad.

Former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and the 'Missile Man' of India had started IGMDP (Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme) and Agni was a key programme in it, the sources said.

Agarwal was instrumental in initiating the Agni series of missiles, they said.

