R.N. Agarwal, 'Father of Agni missile', passes away

Agarwal, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, died following mild old-age related ailments

Published - August 16, 2024 02:02 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
File picture of DRDO missile scientist R.N. Agarwal, aka the Father of Agni Missile

File picture of DRDO missile scientist R.N. Agarwal, aka the Father of Agni Missile | Photo Credit: ANI

R.N. Agarwal, regarded as the father of Agni missiles in the country, passed away here. He was 84.

Agarwal, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, died on Thursday (August 15, 2024) following mild old-age related ailments, DRDO sources said.

He had served as the Agni programme director and also as the director of ASL (Advanced Systems Laboratory) in Hyderabad.

Former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and the 'Missile Man' of India had started IGMDP (Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme) and Agni was a key programme in it, the sources said.

Agarwal was instrumental in initiating the Agni series of missiles, they said.

