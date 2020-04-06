RMPs told to down shutters

Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi has warned the RMPs and PMPs of serious action if they violate the norms and treat patients in their respective health centres in Karimnagar town.
At a meeting with the RMPs and PMPs in Karimnagar town on Monday, the Commissioner instructed the RMPs and PMPs not to open their centres and treat the patients suffering from COVID-19. If anyone opens their health centres and treats the patients, they would be dealt with seriously, she cautioned. She directed them to refer the patients to government hospitals if they notice people suffering symptoms of COVID-19.
Further, Collector K. Shashanka had instructed all the medical shops in the district not to provide medicines without medical prescriptions given by a qualified doctor. He said that they would take stern action against the medical shops for encouraging across the counter sale of medicines.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.