Telangana

RMPs told to down shutters

Pharmacies directed not to sell medicines without prescription

Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi has warned the RMPs and PMPs of serious action if they violate the norms and treat patients in their respective health centres in Karimnagar town.

At a meeting with the RMPs and PMPs in Karimnagar town on Monday, the Commissioner instructed the RMPs and PMPs not to open their centres and treat the patients suffering from COVID-19. If anyone opens their health centres and treats the patients, they would be dealt with seriously, she cautioned. She directed them to refer the patients to government hospitals if they notice people suffering symptoms of COVID-19.

Further, Collector K. Shashanka had instructed all the medical shops in the district not to provide medicines without medical prescriptions given by a qualified doctor. He said that they would take stern action against the medical shops for encouraging across the counter sale of medicines.

