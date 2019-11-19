RMPs told not to use ‘clinic’, ‘hospital’ or suffix ‘Dr.’

Illegal practices by quacks or rural medical practitioners (RMPs) in the district have come under the scanner. The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) has served notices on over 25 RMPs not to use the words ‘clinic’, ‘hospital’, or suffix ‘Dr’ on the boards placed outside their establishments and instead use ‘first aid centre’.

They were given two weeks’ time to make the changes.

When the DMHO and staff from her office checked the boards describing the form of establishments, they found that some RMPs have used the suffix ‘Dr’ or the words ‘hospital, ‘clinic’, which they are not permitted to. Photos of the violations were taken by the Health Department officials.

Steroid injections

However, violations are not limited to this. The officials found huge stash of steroid injections in an establishment run by a RMP at Maheshwaram.

Rangareddy DMHO K. Swarajya Lakshmi said the RMPs are permitted only to offer first aid to people who suffer from injuries.

Serious complications

“They are not allowed to administer injections or IV fluids as they are not educated on what needs to be done if something goes wrong after that. Some RMPs prescribe steroids, high-end antibiotics and powerful drugs to patients. If the patient develops infection again, it cannot be treated easily, which could lead to serious complications,” Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi said.

The notices were served a week ago. Since some RMPs use stethoscope and as their establishments have an environment similar to hospitals, it becomes difficult for people to differentiate between a qualified doctor and a RMP. The officials said they would take action if the changes are not made.