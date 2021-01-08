RMPs booked for pre-natal diagnosis and female foeticide

NALGONDA

08 January 2021 22:39 IST

The Nalgonda police on Friday arrested five rural medical practitioners (RMPs), a compounder and their local associates, for allegedly conducting pre-natal diagnostic tests and aborting female foetuses.

Eight of the 17 accused, including a retired MBBS doctor and lab technicians, are on the run.

Nalgonda DSP Venkateswara Reddy, along with Chityal and Narketpally police, on Friday disclosed details of the related incidents to media persons.

According to the police, the accused conducted sex determination tests, for which huge amounts were collected, and if the foetuses were identified as female abortions too were carried out.

Having investigated a series of incidents, the police also seized scanning equipment, cell phones and diaries, from hospitals at Chityal, Choutuppal and Narketpally.

RMPs Bathuka Yadagiri, Putlapally Kiran, Buthaala Bixapathi, G. Narsimha, J. Prabhakar, compounder Boya Naresh, locals B. Yadaiah, J. Ganesh and D. Ravi were booked under the IPC, Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act and the Indian Medical Council Act. They were produced before the judge at Ramannapet court.

Search for Dr. Koteswara Rao, RMPs Usharani, Padma, Andalu, lab technicians G. Govardhan, J. Ganesh, A. Srisailam, and driver Venkanna was on.