Rlys urged to make use of AI, ChatGPT

Published - November 24, 2024 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

IRISET celebrates 67th Annual Day in Secunderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering & Telecommunications (IRISET), the premier centralised training institute specialising in training in signalling and telecommunications technologies of the Indian Railways, has been advised to make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT to enhance the learning experience for new generations by IIT-Chennai’s Electrical Engineering professor G. Radhakrishna.

67th Annual Day

Addressing top railway officials, including South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and Railway Board additional members Vijaylakshmi Kaushik (Signal) and Sameer Dikshit (Telecom), during the 67th Annual Day celebrations of the institute here in Secunderabad on Sunday, he called upon Railways management to rope in engineering students into signalling technologies to enhance capacity and also work with start-ups for finding long-lasting solutions for various needs.

The institute has imparted training to a record number of 5,195 trainees by upgrading 221 training courses for various railway personnel this year. It has been laying emphasis on attaining self-reliance in new technologies such as electronic interlocking, automatic block signalling using digital axle counters, IP-MPLS (Internet Protocol –Multi Protocol Label Switching), and LTE (Long Term Evolution) mobile wireless broadband communication technology, said director general Sharad Kumar Srivastava.

The SCR GM has urged IRISET to take initiatives on multi-skilling of the workforce and impart skills on improving reliability of signalling and telecommunications assets for greater productivity and enhanced safety in train operations. technologies.

Upgrade training programmes are vital to build capabilities to design and execute infrastructure works at a fast pace to ease out bottlenecks in train operations, he said, and presented academic excellence awards to 12 trainees.

IRISET, which is the fourth centralised training institute among the eight for Indian Railways, has trained more than 1.12 lakh personnel in the last 66 years in various courses.

Workshop on modern tech

Earlier, a workshop was held on modern technologies — digital twin, ATP (Automatic Train Protection) implementation, futuristic telecom technologies and safety assessment protocols attended by representatives from the industry, academia and Zonal Railways. An exhibition of S&T systems was also held.

