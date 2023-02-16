ADVERTISEMENT

Rly data analytics centre opened in Hyderabad

February 16, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Centre of Excellence for Data Analytics, a state-of-the-art facility under the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), was inaugurated by SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain here on Thursday.

Mr. Jain said that the new centre was an important initiative by CRIS and would help Indian Railways enhance the efficiency of its operations and services. Data analytics can help improve passenger experience and optimise the use of resources, he said.

CRIS is an autonomous organisation responsible for the development, implementation and maintenance of major IT systems of railways, including passenger reservation system, freight operations information system and integrated coaching management system. It also provides IT consultancy and technical support to other railways abroad.

CRIS Managing Director D.K. Singh said that the centre would help leverage the power of data analytics to improve operations and enhance passenger experience and safety. It would bring under one rooft experts from data analytics and railway technology to work on cutting-edge researches, analysing customer feedback and would work towards the development of predictive maintenance models for trains and infrastructure. Regional General Manager Ravi Padi and others were present, according to a press release.

