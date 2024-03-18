GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

River Board tells A.P., TS to get prior nod for operations and maintenance works on Nagarjunasagar hydel stations

March 18, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has permitted the power generation corporations (Gencos) of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which manage the hydro-electric generation stations at the Nagarjunsagar project to carry out the necessary operations and maintenance works by June 15.

In a letter addressed to the Irrigation secretaries of the two States and chief engineers of the hydel stations managed by them at the project, KRMB Member (Power) L.B. Muanthang wrote that permission to carry out O&M works pertaining to penstock intake gates of the NS Power House (Telangana) and NS Right Canal Power House (AP) was being accorded. He specified the number of engineers and other staff/workers to carry out the work only on Wednesday every week.

The river board has further allowed the execution of scheduled maintenance works after obtaining permission from the board by submitting the details of work, time and staff needed case/work by case. Emergency works would be allowed with written requests from executive/divisional rank engineers as and when required.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.