Rituals for Nagoba jatara commence

The tribals have started off on the ritual walk to river Godavari to collect water for the event

January 01, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The initial rituals for the famous Nagoba jatara of Gond tribe in Adilabad district commenced on Sunday with 110 members of the Mesram clan which is involved in leading the annual fair commencing a 125 km long trek to fetch holy water from Godavari deep inside forest.

Clad in their traditional white attire and sporting turbans, the large group left Keslapur village in Indravelli mandal for Kalamadugu village in Jannaram mandal on the banks of Godavari. They will walk across five mandals, eighteen villages and twenty two interior habitations to reach the river on January 10. They will return to Keslapur with water in vessels on January 12.

On January 17, they will perform pooja to the idol of Indradevi at Indravelli and return to Keslapur. The water brought by them will be used to give bath to the idol of an enormous serpent which is the presiding deity in the temple on Janaury 21. That will mark the commencement of the jatara which was expected to be attended by a few lakh Gond devotees from Adilabad and neighbouring Maharashtra.

