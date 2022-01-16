Rising coronavirus cases no deterrent to festivities

HYDERABAD

16 January 2022

From decking up homes to flying kites, city residents celebrate occasion with gusto

Celebration of Sankranti, the festival of the sun and harvest, marked the ebullient spirit of city residents who remain unaffected by the rising cases of coronavirus infection here.

Colourful rangolis embellished with marigold flowers, sugarcane pieces and cow dung balls (gobbemmas) adorned the roads and pathways in front of homes, apartment complexes, and business establishments, which witnessed traditional bonfires on the occasion of Bhogi the previous day.

Households were cleared of wooden and other scrap which were used for lighting the bonfires, in a symbolic gesture of a new beginning.

Mango leaves were tied to the home facades, in anticipation of good fortune. Devotees paid a customary visit to temples.

Traditional delicacies such as ‘Chakkera Pongal’, ’Ariselu’ and ‘Sakkinalu’ were prepared. Sweet shops made brisk business on the day, with the Sankranti specials flying off the shelves.

Children and youth had a gala time on the holiday, painting the sky-scape with colourful kites. On the flip side, the snapped and abandoned kites were stuck in electrical lines, resulting in frequent power outages across the city, while the threads (manjas) on roads hampered the passage of vehicles and pedestrians.

Though absent in most parts, professional mendicants such as ‘Haridasu’ and ‘Gangireddula Dasari’ with decked-up bulls were visible in city fringes, seeking alms.

Toddlers and children were blessed by being showered with the season’s berries (Regu fruit) to ward off the evil eye.

As per tradition, a few women organised ’Bommala Koluvu’ (arrangement of toys) gatherings at home.