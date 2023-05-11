Rise in temperatures forecast

May 11, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hot days are ahead with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a rise of maximum temperatures by two to four degrees in the next few days with dry weather generally prevailing across the State on Thursday.

Adilabad was the hottest place recording 41.3 degrees C with Khammam being in second position with 40 degrees C and Nizamabad following closely with 39.5 degrees C and Bhadrachalam 38.8 degrees C while Hyderabad recorded 36.6 degrees C. The temperatures were above 35 degrees C at most places. Rainfall of 1 cm was recorded in some places including Chevella, Saroornagar, Serilingampally, and Asifabad.