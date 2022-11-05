Rise in enrolment in government schools unabated in Telangana

The number of government schools has gone up marginally in State

The number of students pursuing school education in government-run schools has spiked over the past five years by 4,15,062 while the number of students in private schools has gone up marginally by 1,191 in the same period. Data released on Thursday by the Union Department of School Education shows that the shifting of students from private schools to government schools due to the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic is still unabated. Before the beginning of the pandemic, there were 39,84,609 students in private schools this number dropped by 4,70,271 in 21-22. A majority of these students shifted to government schools, data shows.

The number of schools run by the government have gone up in the State but only marginally from 29,427 to 30,023. in the past five years. In contrast, the number of private schools in the State declined from 12,573 to 12,193. However, the number of teachers in private sector spurted from 1,04,853 to 1,76,885. The number of teachers has gone up marginally in government run schools from 1,33,124 to 1,40,295.

“Government schools are being intentionally ignored. The investment in school education is not there. The number of students enrolled in residential schools is only 6%. The rest of the students access regular schools. This is only helping the private schools at the cost of poor students,” says A. Murali, a former IAS officer who is an advocate of improving education in government schools.

Compared to all-India data, Telangana shows a middling performance with a pupil-teacher ratio of 22 (national average 28), teachers per school-6 (matching the national average) and 161 students per school as against 178 of national average.