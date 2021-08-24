Rise in COVID testing, 389 cases recorded

HYDERABAD

24 August 2021 20:08 IST

Telangana recorded 389 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a total of 88,347 samples being examined. Results of 1,283 persons was awaited.

Between August 20 and August 23, about 75,000 tests were being conducted daily, with the exception of Sunday, when it fell to nearly 46,000.

The new 389 cases included 70 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, followed by 36 cases in Karimnagar, 28 from Nalgonda and 27 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. No infection was detected in Nirmal, and while the lowest of one case was recorded each in Vikarabad and Narayanpet.

One more person died of COVID on Tuesday, and with this, the fatality figure has reached 3,862.

Currently, the State’s total case tally stands at 6,55,732. Of the total cases, 6,276 were active.