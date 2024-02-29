Rise above caste and creed, vote for BJP: Gadkari

February 29, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has urged the people of Telangana to rise above caste, creed and region, and vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

“With your love, affection and faith in us, the party will surely cross the 400 figure mark and form the third successive BJP Government at the Centre,” Mr. Gadkari said while addressing the concluding day of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Nizamabad on Thursday.

Mr. Gadkari made it clear that BJP alone was capable of providing a new development to the country and Telangana was no exception. Stating that the Congress and the BRS were no different when it comes to exploitation, the Union Minister said the previous BRS regime was more concerned about looting the State. The same is the case with the Congress also which had failed to take care of the interests of the people of the country during its rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that farmers were the backbone of the economy, Mr. Gadkari pitched hard for providing remunerative prices for their produce. He said water, energy, road infrastructure and telecommunication was key to development of the rural areas. He said Nizamabad was hub for turmeric production and hoped that organic turmeric had a very good international market. He pointed out that a dry port was coming up in Hingoli where turmeric production was taken up in a large way.

On the road infrastructure, Mr. Gadkari said almost ₹60,000 crore was being spent to improve the roads in Telangana alone. This includes three important national highways – Mancherial- Armoor; Nagpur Vijaywada express highway and Hyderabad Raipur – all taken up at a cost of ₹30,200 crore.

Similarly, the Indore-Hyderabad express highway would reduce the travel considerably between the two cities and pointed out that those travelling between Hyderabad and Nanded in Maharashtra would reach their destination in half the present travel time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.