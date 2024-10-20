Rioters arrested in Secunderabad temple desecration row

The North Zone police of Hyderabad has booked cases and arrested four individuals involved in the riot in Secunderabad’s Kummariguda on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, Hyderabad police also detained Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh at his residence in order to prevent him from reaching the temple on Sunday.

Officials from the North Zone police confirmed that they have booked a total of five cases against a group of individuals, four by Market police and one by Gopalapuram police, for vandalising and damaging three RTC buses and also for injuring policemen deployed at the place to control the situation during the riot. “A group of four was arrested for damaging RTC buses. We are yet to identify individuals involved in injuring policemen deployed on duty,” said an officer.

On Sunday, the Muthyalamma temple remained calm and orderly despite heightened security measures. Religious rituals continued as planned under the watchful eye of the police.

As a precautionary measure, the Rapid Action Force and local police were deployed in the area. A few individuals who attempted to visit the temple were taken into preventive custody and transported in a police bus. A case was booked by Mahankali police in this regard.

On Saturday morning, a protest organised by Hindu Dharmik organisations in Secunderabad spiralled into violence. Over 3,000 people gathered at the Muthyalamma Temple, despite not having official permission for the rally. The crowd grew increasingly aggressive and engaged in clashes with police, resulting in injuries to 15 officers, including one ACP and an Inspector. The mob also damaged public property, including RTC buses.

