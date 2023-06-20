Ring road in Telangana’s Siddipet completed in four months: Harish Rao

June 20, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said works on the ring road in the district headquarters town on about 41 kilometres have been completed within four months at an estimated cost of ₹160 crore.

Addressing a gathering after planting a sapling along the ring road at Pullur in Siddipet Rural mandal on Tuesday as part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Mr. Harish Rao said the road resembled the runway of the Shamshabad airport.

“We were forced to cut some trees as part of laying the ring road. So, we have decided to plant saplings, at an estimated cost of ₹3.34 crore, on both sides of the ring road to bring back the greenery,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Weathermen are predicting less rains till July 10 due to El Nino. However, there is no problem for us. Water would be provided through Mallannasagar and Ranganaiksagar. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has filled these reservoirs with Godavari water,” Mr. Harish Rao said, suggesting to the farmers to go for crops that consume less water.

Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma, Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, SUDA chairman Ravinder Reddy and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.