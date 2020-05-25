RIMS Director rebuts allegations

ADILABAD

25 May 2020 19:48 IST

Staff upset with steps taken to streamline operations, he says

Director of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, Balram Banoth on Monday said doctors, house surgeons, nurses and other staff of the hospital are resenting the steps initiated to streamline administration as well as services to patients in the hospital. There was no real basis for the protest that they had staged in front of his office recently, he added.

At a press conference here, the Director came up with details of the steps that were initiated by him to streamline the functioning of the major hospital in the district. He also rubbished the accusation that he was refusing to supply protection gear to the doctors and others in the hospital.

In response to the allegation on ignoring their safety, Dr. Banoth said as per the guidelines PPE kits and other safety gear were given to all those who were attending duties in COVID-19 ward. He quoted figures to buttress his contention.

The Director pointed out that the doctors and others were neither reporting to their duties as per scheduled time of 9 a.m. nor attending duties until 4 p.m. everyday which called for streamlining. With regard to introduction of biometric attendance system, he said it would be implemented as per Medical Council of India guidelines.