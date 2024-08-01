Righteousness ultimately prevails, says MRPS leader on SC categorisation 

Madiga Reservations Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga has hailed the Supreme Court’s judgment endorsing the categorisation of Scheduled Castes into A, B, C, and D groups. He remarked that the ruling reaffirmed that righteousness ultimately prevails.

Reacting to the verdict in New Delhi on Thursday, Manda Krishna noted that their struggle for this decision had spanned 30 years. “Many people have lost their lives for this just cause. But we fought against all odds and finally emerged victorious,” he stated, expressing gratitude to the judges for their decision. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy for their support. He thanked all the political parties and their leaders for their support to the movement. He thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for appointing an advocate through the government in support of the sub-categorisation.

He highlighted that the judgment ensures 11 % reservations for Madigas in Telangana and 7 % in Andhra Pradesh, urging the immediate quota implementation in job notifications. Additionally, he emphasized the need for reservations in educational institutions as per the latest ruling.

Acknowledging numerous attempts to undermine the movement for Scheduled Caste categorisation, he thanked all supporters of the prolonged struggle.

