02 December 2021 23:10 IST

‘Medication should be taken in prescribed manner, i.e. the right dose, at the right time, in the right way and frequency. If you violate this, it could lead to your disease getting worse, hospitalization, even death’, said Dr. Aldrin Denny, Senior Vice President and Head of Computational Science, HotSpot Therapeutics, Boston, USA. He delivered a guest talk on ‘Drug Discovery – Challenges’ at GITAM School of Science on Thursday.

“Taking your medication adherence is important for controlling chronic conditions, treating temporary conditions, and overall long-term health and well-being. If you follow this, after six months, the majority take less medication than prescribed or stop the medication altogether,” Dr. Denny said, adding that medication at the same time every day needed to be followed and keeping a ‘medicine calendar’ with pill bottles. He also explained the requirements for a good medicine and the steps involved in the drug discovery process.

Prof. G.A.Rama Rao, Principal, School of Science, Dr. Reji John, Vice President, Izen Bio, Dr. Surendra babu, Prof. Rambabu and Naresh Kumar Katari were present.

