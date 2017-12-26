Rift between adivasis, lambadas continues

Tension prevailed in the interior villages of Jannaram mandal in Mancherial district on Tuesday following torching by Adivasis of a kirana shop and a hay stack at Kothapeta in Indhanpalli gram panchayat. The incident occurred in the wake of an aboriginal person being allegedly attacked and injured by Lambada tribals the previous night.

According to information, a dispute arose between a group of suspected Lambada farmers and the injured Kolam, Sidam Bheem Rao, aged 30 years and a resident of Kolamguda. The yet-to-be-identified assailants beat the Adivasi subsequent to the dispute.

As news of the incident spread in Agency areas of Adilabad district, aboriginal people gathered in the village and burnt some property belonging to Lambadas. Police controlled the situation as contingents of Rapid Action Force and special policemen were deployed.

Police force was deployed in contiguous hamlets to avert clashes. Mancherial DCP M. S. Venugopal Rao appealed to both sides to maintain calm. Bheem Rao is undergoing treatment.