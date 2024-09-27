Riding out a storm: how six field personnel of South Central Railway averted a major disaster

In the early hours of September 1, a blinding flash of lightning split the dark night sky, followed seconds later by a deafening thunderclap. Rain poured relentlessly, drenching everything in sight. Trackman G. Mohan’s tricolour torchlight pierced through the deluge, revealing nothing but sheets of rain between South Central Railway (SCR)’s Kesamudram and Intekanne sections, between Secunderabad and Vijayawada, some 180 km from Hyderabad.

As Mohan, who has over a decade of experience, battled the elements, the stage was set for a major disaster — one that could have claimed thousands of lives. With nearly 110 trains passing through this crucial section daily, including long-distance passenger and freight trains, the submerged tracks posed an immediate threat. But thanks to the swift actions of Mohan and his colleagues, tragedy was averted just in time.

Drenched in his thickset raincoat with radium sticker, Mohan could barely see the tracks beneath the swirling waters. Just a few kilometres away, his colleague B. Jagadeesh, another seasoned trackman in the Tadla Pusapalle and Mahabubabad section on the same route, was facing a similar challenge. Both were on high alert as the Sanghamitra Express, speeding from Bengaluru to Danapur, hurtled towards the danger zone.

The weather department had already sounded the alarm about heavy rains, and SCR was on high alert. But for Mohan, this warning wasn’t just another bulletin — it was a ticking time bomb. As he scanned the waterlogged tracks, the unmistakable rumble of the Sanghamitra Express, speeding from Bengaluru to Danapur, grew closer. There was no time to lose.

Mohan sprinted towards the oncoming train, his tricolour torch slicing through the storm. On the tracks, he quickly placed detonators — small devices that explode without causing damage but create a sound loud enough to warn the loco-pilot. As the locomotive hit the detonators, a series of deafening bangs pierced the air, prompting the alert loco-pilot to slam the brakes, stopping the train just in time.

Meanwhile, a few kilometres away, Jagadeesh, facing a similar situation due to submerged tracks, alerted the section engineer and station master, leading to an immediate suspension of train operations.

Their quick thinking, along with the efforts of other patrolling staff — trackman K. Krishna, bridgeman B. Zail Singh, junior engineer V. Saida Naik, and senior section engineer P. Raja Mouli — helped avert a major disaster and save thousands of lives. Inspections later revealed that the downpour had washed away the ballast and damaged the tracks at no less than 15 locations.

Monsoon toll on tracks

A total of seven breaches between Intekanne and Kesamudram, and eight between Tadla Pusapalle and Mahabubabad, revealed the toll heavy monsoon rain and floodwaters from tanks in the upper stream had taken on the tracks. The resulting damage forced the cancellation of 624 trains, diversion of 256 others, and 14 partial cancellations of trains either originating from or passing through the zone, affecting travel across the country — north, south, east, and west.

In the SCR zone, which predominantly serves the States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and to limited extent Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh, the scale of operations is immense: 15,235 minor bridges, 1,353 major bridges, and 43 key bridges span the tracks. Apart from these, there are 1,328 road under-bridges, 390 road over-bridges, and 337 limited-height subways. Then there are 1,900 tanks that pose flood risk to the tracks. These are regularly inspected in coordination with officials of Irrigation and other departments, with a close watch maintained on the status of these water bodies, informs SCR chief public relations officer A. Sridhar.

Undoubtedly it is a monumental task, but senior officials say that every inch of the track is closely monitored. Monsoon preparations begin months in advance, with joint inspections carried out in coordination with other departments. Track personnel patrol their designated stretches, each spanning three to five kilometres, practically round the clock. They are equipped with tools like cellphones, red flags, whistles, reflective jackets, and emergency supplies like flash fuses. Vital replacement parts such as nuts and bolts are strategically stationed every few hundred meters to ensure quick fixes when needed, minimising delays and keeping the system running against the forces of nature.

In busier sections like the flood-damaged one, where up to 60 passenger and 50 freight trains cross daily, additional personnel are deployed for track patrolling. Notwithstanding advanced tools like rain gauges, anemometers to monitor wind speeds, and alerts from local irrigation authorities, it is these frontline workers who play a pivotal role in ensuring safe train operations.

What makes the dedication of these six railway workers even more remarkable is that their bravery comes at a time when Indian Railways has been grappling with a rising number of accidents, often linked to human errors, signal malfunction, or even bizarre cases of personnel removing fish plates (a metal connecting plate used to bolt the ends of two rails into a continuous track), in order to earn plaudits!

Alhough gaining access to the field personnel was difficult, top officials reveal how their disaster management plan worked seamlessly. During that rainy weekend, the SCR team rose to the challenge, saving countless lives and carrying out rapid repairs once the floodwaters receded after a couple of days.

“The first crucial task was to halt train movement as soon as the breaches were discovered. We managed to get that done. Next, we had to ensure the safety of passengers on the stranded trains and arrange for their transport to their respective destinations, while providing them food and water. Simultaneously, we had to take up repair works on urgent basis,” recalls SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain, reflecting on the events about four weeks ago.

Thousands stranded

Around 10,000 passengers were stranded in various trains moving in both directions. Two Sanghamitra Express trains were held up at Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district of Telangana. About 4,500 passengers on these trains were ‘rescued’ and brought to Kazipet railway station in Hanamkonda district using 74 buses. Three special trains were then arranged — one to Patna and another to Bengaluru.

On the morning of September 1, three major express trains were stranded at Rayanapadu and Kondapalli stations in Andhra Pradesh: Godavari Express (Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam), Chennai Express (Hyderabad to Tambaram), and Tamil Nadu Express (New Delhi to Chennai). Around 5,500 passengers were brought to Vijayawada railway station in 84 buses, from where special trains were arranged — one to Visakhapatnam and two to Chennai.

“We had to use earthmovers and tractors to rescue the passengers caught in the flood after the water receded,” explains Sridhar.

Emergency control rooms were set up at various locations and manned round the clock by a multi-disciplinary team of senior officers while helplines were set up at 13 major stations to convey information to stranded passengers and their families.

Amid the chaos, Jain held discussions with his top brass in the disaster management control room at SCR’s headquarters of Rail Nilayam. The priority: how quickly and what type of repairs were needed to restore the damaged tracks. Fortunately, SCR maintains reserve stock materials — rocks, sandbags, earth, sleepers, and machinery — stored in wagons at strategic locations for emergencies such as this.

As two monsoon special trains rushed the necessary materials to the damaged sections, Jain personally inspected the breach site in the Intekanne-Kesamudram section the very next day, despite relentless rain. He guided engineering teams on restoration of the tracks and implementation of safety precautions throughout the process.

“Safety is always our priority even while carrying out track restoration works,” says the general manager.

Restoration in record time

Braving the harsh weather, restoration works in both the sections were taken up on a war footing. Around 800 skilled workers, along with 40 officers and staff, laboured non-stop to complete the repairs, restoring the tracks in record time by September 4.

A total of 30,000 cubic metres of soil, 5,000 cubic metres of ballast, and 6,000 cubic metres of special consolidation soil were used for the purpose. Track repairs between the Intekanne and Kesamudram sections were carried out at seven locations on both the up and down tracks. The operation involved 400 skilled and an equal number of unskilled workers, aided by 15 Hitachis, four earthmovers, eight tractors, 10 tippers, a Utility Track Vehicle, and a Multi-Purpose Tamping Machine. By 9 a.m. on September 4, the up-line was ready for traffic.

An empty Sanghamitra Express was run on the restored up-line, confirming the track was safe for train operations. Work on the down-line was completed by night. Secunderabad divisional railway manager Bhartesh Kumar Jain, chief engineer B. Krishna Reddy, and other officials stayed on-site for three days to oversee the operations. The Golconda Express, the first train to pass through, safely crossed the section at 2.30 p.m., according to senior officials.

A few hours prior to that, damage to the railway track at all eight locations on the up and down lines of the Tadla Pusapalli-Mahbubabad section had been fully restored. About 350 skilled workers, aided by a special train delivering rocks, sleepers, and sandbags, along with 12 Hitachis, six earthmovers, 10 tractors, 20 tippers, and other equipment, worked under the supervision of chief general manager S.K. Sharma and additional divisional railway manager Gopal to complete the task at hand. “Our sincere and devoted staff took timely action to stop the trains when they noticed heavy water flow and later, we found the breaches. Thanks to their alertness, all the trains were safely regulated at various stations en route. Our teams rose to the challenge and passengers also cooperated with us. We were able to restore the tracks within 60 hours. The railways works 24x7 to provide a safe and comfortable journey,” says Jain.

A week later, Jain personally felicitated the six employees who helped avert disaster, presenting them with ‘Employee of the Month’ awards at Rail Nilayam. Their swift actions not only prevented a major mishap but also sent a strong message to passengers, railway personnel, and the nation about the railways’ commitment to safety, he adds.