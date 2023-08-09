August 09, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

A district consumer commission directed a popular ride-hailing app to refund ₹912, and pay a compensation of ₹2,000 for deficiency in service.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission - III, Hyderabad, was dealing with a complaint filed by Ajay Velpula, a resident of Bholakpur, against OLA cabs (opposite party).

The complainant stated that he booked a cab on January 19, 2021, for a 215-km trip from Bhoiguda to Chillapalli in Peddapally district. Due to an unforeseen circumstance, he had to disembark at Garrepalle after travelling a distance of 173 km, he stated.

To his shock, he was charged ₹5,848 for a distance of 173 km. He tried to reason with the driver but the latter did not relent. Later, he raised a complaint with the customer care, who assured him that the excess amount charged would be refunded. While he raised a claim of ₹1,730, they refunded ₹912, the complainant stated.

For their part, the company contended that a refund of ₹912 was initiated, and further details were sought. They also said that the complainant’s demand was exorbitant and unreasonable. However, the commission noted that OLA should have refunded the complainant “then and there”.

Finding OLA deficient in service, the commission directed it to refund the remaining and pay a compensation. Costs of ₹1,000 were also imposed.

