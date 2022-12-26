Rich tributes paid to Vajpayee in Telangana on his birth anniversary

December 26, 2022 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rich tributes were paid to late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on Sunday. Party State unit president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya Sabha member and OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman and others participated in the programme held at party office and offered floral tributes. Meanwhile, Mr. Sanjay Kumar condoled the death of film actor and producer Chalapathi Rao. In a release here on Sunday, Mr. Kumar said that the industry lost an eminent actor. ADVERTISEMENT

