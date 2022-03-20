Rich tributes paid to Swarajyam; body donated for medical research

Thousands of Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists, people from far-flung villages and leaders from all hues gathered in Nalgonda town on Sunday to catch a glimpse and bid their final farewell to Telangana’s firebrand woman Communist leader Mallu Swarajyam.

Her body was shifted to Nalgonda from Hyderabad after keeping it at the State party office.

According to senior CPI leader Narayana, Mallu Swarajyam was one of the last-phase women Communist leaders who united and strengthened movements for people’s cause. “A strong voice and a brave personality, her death has left a void in the Communist world,” he said.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha paid respects and offered their sympathies to the bereaving Communists.

“Her life will remain a guiding spirit for all leaders and all people’s movements. I will do my bit to ensure that the future generations learn about the life history of Mallu Swarajyam,” he said, remembering her contributions to his Palakurthy Assembly constituency during various movements.

Telangana Jana Samithi’s Prof. Kodandaram and former MLC Prof. K. Nageshwar were among other leaders who paid last respects to the Communist icon at M.B. Bhavan.

The vehicle carrying Ms. Swarajyam’s remains arrived in Nalgonda at around noon and was escorted by a large fleet of two-wheelers and private vehicles tied with CPI (M) flags.

While dappu artistes and folk singers filled the air with songs penned for Ms. Swarajyam, activists’ cries of ‘long live comrade Mallu Swarajyam’ and crackers burst all through the procession reverberated the town.

According to Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Mallu Swarajyam’s fighting spirit will remain inspirational for all leaders fighting for people’s cause, and her role as Thungathurthy legislator too left an indelible impression.

Her remains were kept for viewing at the district party office where thousands of locals and activists made a beeline to catch a final glimpse.

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, also hailing from Thungathurthy constituency, remembered her. He later joined the procession along with CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and former legislator Julakanti Ranga Reddy.

“She not only believed in her courage, but also broke gender stereotypes with her choices and her fighting spirit. Her uncompromising fight during the peasant armed struggle and for women and oppressed classes will be recorded in history,” Mr. Reddy said.

Congress leaders Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, Shankar Naik and some BJP leaders too expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

The final part of the journey was a rally to the Nalgonda Medical College where family members, as per Mallu Swarajyam’s wishes, donated her body for research and educational purposes.

College officials said her body was being shifted to the anatomy department where the embalming process would be taken up.