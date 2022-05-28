Rich tributes paid to Suravaram

Rich tributes were paid to freedom fighter, Telangana ideologue and editor of Golconda magazine Suravaram Pratap Reddy on his 126 th birth anniversary on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Friday, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the yeoman services rendered by Suravaram to the Telangana society. He was a multi-faceted personality and was aptly known as ‘Telangana Vaithalikudu’ (a herald) for his role as writer, research scholar, editor and freedom fighter.

He had launched ‘Golconda’ new magazine to uphold the self-respect of Telangana literature and fought discrimination against Telangana. The inspiration ignited by Suravaram was embedded in the Telangana freedom struggle.

On Saturday, Minister S. Niranjan Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud led those who paid rich tributes to Survaram statue on the Tank Bund. Mr. Srinivas Goud said the State Government was giving awards to those excelling in different fields every year in recognition of Suravaram’s contribution to the Telangana society. A statue of Suravaram was being installed at Itikyal village of Mahabubnagar district, the birthplace of Suravaram Pratap Reddy.

The Minister met the family members of Survaram Pratap Reddy and explained to them the programmes being held by the State Government on Suravaram birth anniversary. Director of Culture M. Harikrishna, family members Suravaram Krishnavardhan Reddy, Pushpalatha, Kapil, Anil Reddy, Laxmikanth Reddy, S.V. Reddy and others also paid floral tributes to Suravaram Pratap Reddy.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy said Suravaram Pratap Reddy was the embodiment of Telangana self-respect and pride, was the Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee. He was the first MLA from Wanaparthy constituency being represented by him now, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said.