Rich tributes paid to Jaipal Reddy

Rich tributes were paid to former Union minister and Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy, who passed away early on Sunday, by people from different walks of life.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan were among a host of leaders, cutting across ideologies and party lines, who paid tributes to Jaipal Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills. They expressed their heartfelt condolences and extended their sympathies with the bereaved family members.

Recollecting the services of Mr. Jaipal Reddy, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said in a message that the former was the first best Parliamentarian from the State. Recalling their days as legislator together, the Vice President said they would also corner the government on issues concerning people.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the death Jaipal Reddy stating that the veteran Parliamentarian was known for his oratory skills and he had carved a niche for himself both in the State Assembly and Parliament. Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said Mr. Jaipal Reddy was true leader representing people as he had highlighted their problems at every opportunity available to him.

‘Public servant’

Mr. Jaipal Reddy was one of the outstanding Parliamentarians from Telangana who dominated the national political discourse for about two decades, Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao said in his message: “Despite our ideological differences, we remained best friends and in his demise, Telangana has lost a dedicated public servant and a fine human being.”

Governor of Andhra Pradesh B.B. Harichandan, in his condolence message, said Jaipal Reddy was not only a good Parliamentarian but also a successful Union Minister.

Stating that personalities such as Mr. Jaipal Reddy were seen rarely in politics, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said his death was a great loss to Telangana and politics. He was an inspiration to many politicians like him and Mr. Jaipal Reddy’s death was a personal loss too.

Congress MP from Nalgonda Komatireddy Venkat Reddy demanded that the State government construct a memorial for Mr. Jaipal Reddy in Hyderabad.

Former general secretary of Communist Party of India Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, State president of Bharatiya Janata Party K. Laxman, Congress Legislature Party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, former Union Minister K. Chiranjeevi and a long list of leaders from several political parties and other walks of life paid tributes to the departed former Union minister.