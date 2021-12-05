Rich tributes paid to former Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh Rosaiah

HYDERABAD:

05 December 2021 15:31 IST

Mallikarjun Kharge attends as AICC representative

Rich tributes were paid to former Chief Minister and Governor of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka K. Rosaiah, who passed away on Saturday.

Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge came all the way on Sunday as a special envoy of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi and paid tributes to the departed leader whose body was brought to Gandhi Bhavan. At around 12 noon the body was brought to Gandhi Bhavan so that party workers and others pay tributes. Within in few minutes Mr Kharge also arrive there and paid tributes. Later it was taken to farm house at Kompally where last rites were performed with official honours.

Earlier in the day, former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, APCC president S. Sailajanath and others visited the residence of former chief minister K. Rosaiah ‘s residence and paid floral tributes to him.

‘We lost a great leader, soul of Congress party’

Speaking to reporters after paying tributes, Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Congress party had lost a great leader who was capable of any responsibility endorsed to him. “I came here on behalf of AICC president Sonia Gandhi who asked me to go to Hyderabad and pay tributes to the departed leader. Mr Rosaiah had presented budget for 16 years, a record, and a non non-controversial leader. He dealt every ministry entrusted to him very perfectly. His departure was huge loss for the Congress party. My condolences to the family members of Mr. Rosaiah,” said Mr Kharge recalling his association with the former chief minister for the past five decades, more closely after Mr Rosaiah joined the Congress party in 1979.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, former ministers K. Jana Reddy, Shabbir Ali, APCC president S Sailajanath and others were present.