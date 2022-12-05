Rich tributes paid to fallen soldiers on the occasion of ‘Navy Day’ in Secunderabad

December 05, 2022 05:09 am | Updated 05:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rich tributes and homages were paid to the battle casualty and fallen soldiers at the ‘Veerula Sainik Smarak’ (War Memorial), Parade Ground, Secunderabad, by the Indian naval personnel on the occasion of ‘Navy Day’ on December 4. The day is celebrated in commemoration of ‘Operation Trident’, the audacious and devastating attack launched by the Indian Navy on Karachi Harbour during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Commodore Sudheer Parakala (retd) laid a wreath on behalf of the Naval Veterans and Rear Admiral V Rajasekhar, Station Commander (Navy), laid a wreath on behalf of the Indian Navy, Hyderabad station. Outreach to the community in the form of assistance to orphanages, blood donation camps, band concerts etc are also being conducted as part of the Navy Week activities, said a press release.