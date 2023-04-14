April 14, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rich tributes were paid to B. R. Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary organised in institutions, government offices and by political parties across the State on Friday.

In Hyderabad, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Deputy Chairman of the Council Banda Prakash, several legislators, Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Acharyulu and officials paid floral tributes to the Ambedkar status on the Assembly premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivas Reddy said Ambedkar’s view of faster development of the country with smaller States was mentioned in Article 3 of the Constitution and it was the basis for Telangana statehood movement. He stated that the State Government was implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme to empower them economically and socially with grant of ₹10 lakh to every family.

He explained that 36,780 dalit families were already covered under the scheme and the government had allocated ₹17,700 crore in the budget to extend the scheme to another 1.77 lakh beneficiary families during 2023-24.

Mr. Sukender Reddy said it was with the provisions in the Constitution that statehood to Telangana had become possible and installation of the 125-feet tall Ambedkar statue was a small tribute. He thanked the State Government for naming the new Secretariat Building after Ambedkar.

Chairman of TSRTC Bajireddy Goverdhan in Kala Bhavan, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar in State Police Headquarters, in Vidyut Soudha, Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao, Director of Singareni Collieries N. Balaram in Singareni Bhavan paid tributes to Dr. Ambedkar.