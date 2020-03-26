Rice distribution from tomorrow

Adilabad Additional Collector G. Sandhya Rani on Thursday asked ration shop dealers in the district to ensure only 10 to 12 white card holders are given the 12 kg free rice every hour starting Friday. She said this was to avoid gathering of people at one spot as per the COVID-19 protocol.

During a video conference with fair price shop dealers, the Additional Collector said every day only 60 card holders need be given the rice. In tune with this, coupons should be distributed in every ward so that not all beneficiaries come to the shop at one go, she added.

The dealers were asked to keep ready soaps and sanitisers for the beneficiaries to wash hands before they touch the biometric machine. Social distancing between the card holders should also be observed, the Aditional Collector ordered.

In Nirmal, rice would be distributed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. the district has 2.4 lakh white ration card holders.

The distribution o rice has been deferred in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district for unspecified reasons. In a press release, Additiona Collector Ram Babu informed that the exercise was being put off on the order of the Civil Supplies Commissioner Satyanarayana Reddy.