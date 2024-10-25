Rhineland keen on exploring investment opportunities in Telangana

A high-level delegation from Rhineland, Germany, led by Minister for Economic Affairs, Transport, Agriculture and Viniculture Daniela Schmitt met Industries and IT Minister Sridhar Babu and officials at the Secretariat here on Thursday and discussed partnerships as well as investment opportunities in multiple sectors.

Chemicals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, vaccines, packaging, poultry, agriculture, automobiles and logistics were the focus sectors at the discussion, the Telangana Minister’s office said in a release.

“There are significant similarities between the two regions and by working together, we can achieve mutual economic growth,” Mr. Sridhar Babu said. He underlined the State’s growing reputation as a global hub for life sciences and pharmaceutical investments on the back of availability of skilled human resources and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

He invited the Rhineland delegation to participate in BioAsia 2025, Telangana’s flagship event focused on life sciences.

The visiting delegation extended an invitation to Mr. Sridhar Babu to visit Rhineland to explore its economy and industries. Both sides have agreed to establish a ‘Sister State’ partnership between Telangana and Rhineland to foster long-term collaborations across key sectors, the Minister’s office said.

Mr. Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana’s business-friendly environment and leadership in providing fast-track approvals, making it a preferred investment destination. He said Telangana is committed to foster world-class ecosystems for innovation, advanced manufacturing and research and actively building such frameworks to support global investments.

Consul General of Germany in Chennai Michaela Küchler, Honorary Consul of Germany in Hyderabad Amita Desai and TGIIC MD Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were among those who participated in the meeting.

