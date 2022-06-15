RGUKT students reject Minister’s appeal to stop protests 

Students staging sit-in protest on the campus of RGUKT to press for their charter of demands for the second day in a row on Wednesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) have rejected the Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy’s appeal to stop their protests as the government was ready to take care of their interests, and demanded that either Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao or IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao visit the campus to solve their issues.

The students who held a protest on Wednesday too rejected the promise of Ms. Sabita Reddy that ₹ 12 lakh would be released immediately for repairs and other maintenance issues highlighted by the students. The Minister apparently termed the demands of the students as silly and questioned their demand for a regular Vice-Chancellor. “What difference does it make to them?” she apparently said.

Earlier, Mr. K.T. Rama Rao too tweeted assuring the students that their issues would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Education Minister. “Kindly be assured that we are committed to resolving any challenges with respect to improving quality of education, ” he tweeted in response to some students tagging him on the protests.

About 8,000 students had been protesting for the last two days alleging poor facilities and the denial of uniforms, laptops and beds to them for the last three years. They also wanted a regular Vice-Chancellor to be appointed to ensure hassle-free academic atmosphere.