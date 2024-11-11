RGUKT student ends life on campus in Basar

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old girl studying in the second year Pre-University Course (PUC) at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) ended her life in her hostel room on the RGUKT campus in Basar, the famous temple town in Nirmal district of Telangana, on Monday (November 11, 2024) morning.

The deceased was identified as Swathi Priya, a native of Perket in Nizamabad district, police said.

She took the extreme step owing to ‘depression’ after writing a heartrending note to her parents, sources said.

The RGUKT, also known as Basar IIIT, saw two incidents of students ending their life on its campus last year.

The latest incident has yet again turned the spotlight on the long pending demand of various student unions for setting up of a dedicated counselling centre manned by mental health care professionals on the RGUKT campus.

The Basar police have registered a case and are analysing the contents of the note to ascertain the exact reason for her taking the extreme step.

(In case of any emotional breakdown, there is always someone to listen at Roshini - Suicide Prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44, 040 66202000/2001)

