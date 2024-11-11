ADVERTISEMENT

RGUKT student ends life on campus in Basar

Published - November 11, 2024 02:05 pm IST - NIRMAL

The latest incident has yet again turned the spotlight on the long pending demand of various student unions for setting up of a dedicated counselling centre

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old student at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basar ended her life on Monday (November 11, 2024). File | Photo Credit: KV Ramana

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old girl studying in the second year Pre-University Course (PUC) at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) ended her life in her hostel room on the RGUKT campus in Basar, the famous temple town in Nirmal district of Telangana, on Monday (November 11, 2024) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as Swathi Priya, a native of Perket in Nizamabad district, police said.

She took the extreme step owing to ‘depression’ after writing a heartrending note to her parents, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The RGUKT, also known as Basar IIIT, saw two incidents of students ending their life on its campus last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
IIIT Basar student ends life in hostel

The latest incident has yet again turned the spotlight on the long pending demand of various student unions for setting up of a dedicated counselling centre manned by mental health care professionals on the RGUKT campus.

The Basar police have registered a case and are analysing the contents of the note to ascertain the exact reason for her taking the extreme step.

(In case of any emotional breakdown, there is always someone to listen at Roshini - Suicide Prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44, 040 66202000/2001)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US