RGUKT student ends life on campus in Basar

The latest incident has yet again turned the spotlight on the long pending demand of various student unions for setting up of a dedicated counselling centre

Published - November 11, 2024 02:05 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau
An 18-year-old student at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basar ended her life on Monday (November 11, 2024).

An 18-year-old student at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basar ended her life on Monday (November 11, 2024). File | Photo Credit: KV Ramana

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old girl studying in the second year Pre-University Course (PUC) at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) ended her life in her hostel room on the RGUKT campus in Basar, the famous temple town in Nirmal district of Telangana, on Monday (November 11, 2024) morning.

The deceased was identified as Swathi Priya, a native of Perket in Nizamabad district, police said.

She took the extreme step owing to ‘depression’ after writing a heartrending note to her parents, sources said.

The RGUKT, also known as Basar IIIT, saw two incidents of students ending their life on its campus last year.

IIIT Basar student ends life in hostel

The latest incident has yet again turned the spotlight on the long pending demand of various student unions for setting up of a dedicated counselling centre manned by mental health care professionals on the RGUKT campus.

The Basar police have registered a case and are analysing the contents of the note to ascertain the exact reason for her taking the extreme step.

(In case of any emotional breakdown, there is always someone to listen at Roshini - Suicide Prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44, 040 66202000/2001)

